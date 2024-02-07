Proposed Kamatwade STP to be set up in MIDC

Nashik: It is under consideration to set up the proposed Sewage Treatment Project (STP) of 56 MLD capacity at Kamatwade in Ambad industrial area. The move is under consideration as the Nashik Municipal Corporation does not have money for land acquisition. For this, the municipal sewage department will send a letter to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Nashik division office to provide land for this STP.

There was an old demand from the entrepreneurs that the Municipal Corporation should set up a chemical and sewage treatment plant in the industrial area. Therefore, the Corporation is thinking of setting up both STPs in MIDC, saving the cost of land acquisition for the STPs at Kamatwade.

The Municipal Corporation is going to implement the Namami Goda project before the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Its main objective is to make Godavari river clean and pollution-free. In the previous Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Municipal Corporation had reserved lands for the proposed STPs at Makhmalabad and Kamatwade. But the price of these lands has reached crores. Around Rs. 150 to Rs. 200 crore will have to be spent on land acquisition. But at present the financial condition of the Municipal Corporation is critical. Given that, it has started searching for alternative sites for both STPs.

In the meantime, the entrepreneurs strongly demanded that the Municipal Corporation should set up STPs in the Ambad and Satpur industrial areas. It is under consideration to set up the STP in the industrial area instead of Kamatwade and the Corporation expects that the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation should provide land for it. If land is available

it will be possible to set up STPs required for both industrial area and the city. It will also save the cost of land acquisition for the proposed STP at Kamatwade. In this regard, Municipal Corporation will send a letter to the MIDC Nashik office to make space available.

Like Kamatwade, the site at Tapovan is being considered as an alternative site for the proposed STP at Makhmalabad to save land acquisition costs. A new STP will be constructed in place of the old STP at this location. With the use of new technology, a lot of space will be saved and the proposed STP at Makhmalabad will be set up in that place.