Proposal to lease land to gas company adjourned

NASHIK: The General Body Meeting (GBM) of Nashik Municipal Corporation held yesterday with hectic parleys over various contentious issues including use of advanced techniques in road cleaning and plots allottment at low cost to the gas company. In a true sense, the meeting held offline due to technical snag in the scheduled online meet.

Besides city engineers, group leaders of various parties were present in the standing committee hall. Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) has been allotted four strategic locations in the city at a discounted rate of 2.5 per cent for a period of 15 years for setting up a gas plant without a permission of the government. This shocking information was revealed in the GBM held yesterday. Therefore, the proposal to lease the land in Panchavati and Deolali shivar to the company was put on hold for the third time.

Earlier, the meeting started under the chairmanship of Mayor Satish Kulkarni. The proposal to lease land to MNGL in Panchavati and Deolali areas at the rate of 2.5 per cent was also discussed. Expressing anger over MNGL’s digging of roads in the entire city due to lack of control by the administration, Mayor Kulkarni asked the administration why it did not take punitive action against the company. He called city engineer Shivkumar Vanjari in the meeting hall while the proceedings of the general body meeting were going on online.