Proposal of three new flyovers on a highway

Nashik
Many innocent people lost their lives in a horrific accident near Hotel Mirchi on Aurangabad Road. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took serious notice of this incident. After that, various departments of the government along with the municipal administration were given orders to take measures to prevent accidents. Accordingly, the Municipal Commissioner suggested constructing a flyover.
But now there will be three flyovers. In this regard, the Public Works Department has sent such a proposal to the government in coordination with the Nashik Municipal Corporation.
Thirteen passengers were killed in the accident at Mirchi Chowk. After this, the issue of dangerous intersections on this highway came to the fore. The municipal administration took action and removed the encroachment from the square.
Chief Minister Shinde had promised to provide whatever help is needed to the municipal administration and public works department regarding the dangerous intersection to prevent such accidents in the future.
Accordingly, the NMC has proposed to the PWD to construct a flyover at three places namely Mirchi Chowk, Siddhivinayak Lawns Chowk and Nandur Naka Chowk and later this proposal has been submitted by the department to the cabinet secretary in the state Ministry. It is said that the proposal will be approved soon.
There have been accidents on the highway before. But the accident that occurred in October shook Maharashtra.