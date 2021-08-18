Property tax bills on govt portal

DEOLALI CAMP: The Cantonment Board of Deolali (CBD) has uploaded the property tax (residential and commercial) bills on the e-Chhawani Portal on Tuesday to ease up the work of residents. This initiative of CBD will ensure hassle-free payments and bid adieu to the old system of standing in long queues.

Residents can even print their payments for verification and confirmation purposes. They can check the process details on the board’s website www.deolali.cantt.gov.in.

Ajay Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Cantonment Board of Deolali, stated that this initiative under the e-Chhawani Project ensures services at the doorstep for the residents. This step will ensure social distancing and reduce the chances of the virus’ spread.

“I remember standing in a long queue for bill payment, and the office used to remain open for particular hours. However, now I can pay the bill while sitting on my sofa. Not only will this step reduce the tiresome process, but save the environment as well. Reduced usage of paper for printing bills is equivalent to the reduced tree cutting for paper creation.” - Vanshika Dialani, resident