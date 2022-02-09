Property card for city

NASHIK: Due to increasing urbanization, the state government has decided to close the 7/12 extract in city areas, as there are no agricultural land in cities. The 7/12 extract will be closed in cities in the state where city surveys have been conducted and 7/12 extract are still used as property proof.

Instead, as land records department has decided to keep only the property card for cities. This decision will be implemented on an experimental basis in Nashik taluka, for which about 30,000 7/12 extract will be closed. Property cards will be distributed instead. Meanwhile, within the limits of Nashik Municipal Corporation, all the property cards have already been prepared by the Land Records Department.

However, the 7/12 extract from these places have not been closed. Therefore, in many places, extracts are being used as a convenience in the transaction of purchase and sale of land, which raises many questions. Types of fraud are also on the rise. The state government has started implementing this decision on an experimental basis. It will be from Sangli, Miraj, Nashik along with Haveli taluka in Pune. Once the experiment is successful, it will be rolled out across the state.

"Considering the city of Nashik, property cards have been issued to 30,000 properties surveyed in the city. The implementation of this decision of the state government has started on an experimental basis." - Anil Daunde, Tehsildar, Nashik