NASHIK: The National Nutrition Week is celebrated from 1st September to 7th September every year. The day aims at promoting a balanced diet among individuals and reducing the risk of diet-related diseases. Nutrition is the science of consuming food to provide the necessary fuel required for the body to function well. Protein, essential fats, vitamins, and minerals help our body to grow and function appropriately.

Therefore, it is important to consume all kinds of nutrient-rich food and lead a healthy life. The theme for 2021 is “feeding smart right from start” which focuses on food items to consume for maintaining one’s health and well-being. History : The members of the American Dietetic Association introduced the National Nutrition Week in March 1973 to raise awareness about nutrition and promote the field of dietetics.

In the 1980s, the initiative gained huge support, and this week-long observance turned into a month-long festival. Later, the Government of India initiated this week in India from 1982. This campaign aims at promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Bharat Nutrition Week: Bharat Nutrition Week is India’s biggest Good Food and Nutrition celebration to celebrate World Nutrition Week from 1 – 7 September! The web-based summit gathers all the relevant ministries, government & private organizations, National Level good food organizations, policymakers, corporates, social organizations & individuals working at the grass root level to share the best practices, technology, and solutions to combat India’s Malnutrition problems.

IHW Council kick-started Bharat Nutrition Week in the year 2020, 1st to 7th September. The summit includes 100 plus speakers and 60 hr+ long seminars discussing the various challenges and opportunities to fight malnutrition.

“Due to lockdown, our body movement reduced almost by 70%. As a result, we started feeling fatigue even after performing small tasks. A small ride to market makes us tired now. Due to slow metabolism, the food we consume turns into fats and leads to weight gain. The only escape from this vicious cycle is workout and a balanced diet. Work out without a balanced diet will give results quite late. It is important to eat healthy to remain fit. Many people suffer from nutrition deficiency too. Lack of Vitamin B-12 and Iron leads to joint pain, and lack of calcium leads to bone pain. If we consume a balanced diet, we won’t encounter any health issues till 50 yrs of age. The best way to stay fit and healthy is to drink a smoothie (mix of green vegetables and fruits) every morning, empty stomach, as it provides all the nutrition required for the body.” - Dipti Vaidya, Nutritionist, and Zumba Instructor