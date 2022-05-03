Prof Khawale conferred PhD

NASHIK: Head of Animation Department at K.T.H.M. College, Saurabh Khawale, was recently conferred the degree of PhD by OPJS University. He presented a dissertation on ‘Changing Trends in Film Technology and Their Relationship with Financial Costing and Procurement in the Indian Film Industry’. He was guided by Dr Vijay Pal Singh, Principal Dr V B Gaikwad.

For his success, Nileema Pawar, General Secretary of the MVP, Dr Tushar Shewale, President Manikrao Boraste, Chairman, Sunil Dhikale, Secretary Raghonana Ahire, Deputy Chairman Dr D D Kajale, Education Officer, congratulated him on this achievement. This is the second PhD in animation in the state.