Process to start soon: Dr Chavan

NASHIK: After the cancellation of the 10th examination last year, the results were declared through the new assessment system and the admission for first-year junior college that is for the 11th class was done. However, as there are no Covid-19 restrictions this year, the 10th standard examinations were held smoothly. Therefore, the students appearing for this exam are curious about when the 11th admission process will start. This curiosity will come to an end by the end of May, informed Dr Bhausaheb Chavan.

The online admission process is implemented centrally by Nashik Municipal Corporation for 11th admission. For this, before the result from the students of class X, part-1 will be set to be filled. The Deputy Director of Education also clarified that the students and parents will be informed about this process in the second half of May.

Part one of the online application is filled out. However, due to the non-conduct of examinations last year, the admission process was hampered. This matter is being taken seriously by the education department.

During the Corona Crisis, the school has been conducting centralised examinations there and now the students appearing for the examinations are awaiting the results. After getting the result of the exam, it will be easy for the students to decide the direction of their careers.

25,270 seats in the city

In Nashik city, 25, 270 seats are available for 11th admission. That is likely to change in the new year, with fewer seats added or new colleges added.

Highest number of seats in science

According to the online admission process implemented by the education department in the city last year, there are about 60 junior colleges in the Nashik Municipal Corporation area. This online admission process is implemented for 25, 270 seats. The highest numbers of seats that are 10,160 are science stream seats in the city. It is followed by the Commerce branch with 8,600 seats. There are 4,910 seats in Arts and 1360 seats in MCVC.