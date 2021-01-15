Deshdoot Times

Probe into purchase of toys, benches ordered

Purchase of worth Rs 8.5 crore by the garden department
Probe into purchase of toys, benches ordered
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Nashik municipal corporation
Garden Department
Rs 8.5 crore expenditure
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com