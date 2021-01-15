Probe into purchase of toys, benches ordered

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>A probe into the purchase of toys and benches worth Rs 8.5 crore by the garden department of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has been ordered. Chairperson of standing committee Ganesh Gite on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the matter. </p>.<p>He asked the chief auditor to probe the situation and to table a report in the next meeting. At the beginning of the meeting, the town secretary in-charge read a proposal about the purchase of toys and benches by the department. Member Sudhakar Badgujar, who brought this matter to light, informed the house about order number 514 dated June 10, 2013. </p><p>He also tabled various proposals, orders, partial changes in order, and government orders for purchase before the house. Stating that officials having deputy commissioner grade have powers to spend Rs 50 lakh per annum, and garden department chief has expenditure limit of Rs 30 lakh, Badgujar said that there has been irregularity on a large scale in this matter. He demanded to inquire concerned officials for misuse of powers and partial changes in the proposal.</p>