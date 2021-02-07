Private agency to initiate recruitment process

Nashik : The Zilla Parishad Health Department has canceled the recruitment of 36 posts in various categories in view of the stress on the health system during the Corona period. As per the government decision, a private agency has been appointed for the recruitment of these posts without conducting a direct recruitment process.

The advertisement was published on January 30 to implement the recruitment process for 16 posts of Contract Laboratory Technician (5 posts), Pharmaceutical Officer (5 posts), Junior Assistant (5 posts), Female Attendant (5 posts) and Male Attendant at the Primary Health Center.

However, the state government has recently issued a ruling directing that the recruitment should be done through a private agency without any direct recruitment at the state government level.

Therefore, the administration has decided to cancel the advertisement on the second day after it is published by the Zilla Parishad. A tender will be issued by the Zilla Parishad to appoint a private agency to fill these contract posts.

The tender will be awarded to the lowest bidder in the tender for a period of one year. Meanwhile, the aspirants had started mobilising as soon as they understood that the recruitment process would be implemented at the ZP level.

It is understood that attempts to lobby through office bearers was made on the first day. However, with the sudden cancellation of the whole recruitment process, the influx of people att the Zilla Parishad has subsided and the administration has also breathed a sigh of relief.