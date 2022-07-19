Priority to pothole repair works

The condition of most of the roads in the city has deteriorated due to the continuous rains that have been lashing the city for the past few days. Commissioner Pawar has directed the officials to sort out this issue after the rains take a break.

City road contractors, for roads whose accountability period is still applicable, the respective contractors will be responsible for road repairs. The rest of the roads are to be repaired by the municipal corporation.

The liability period after the construction of the road is three years. This means the contractors will have to maintain the roads for three years after the construction is completed. The roads for which the defect liability period has expired will be repaired by the NMC itself.

3000 potholes filled

There has been continuous rain in the city area for the past two weeks. Due to this, the roads of the city have been damaged and a total of around 6000 potholes have surfaced.

Meanwhile, since the rains have taken a break in the last three days, the work of filling two potholes has been taken up on war footing and 500 municipal employees have been deployed for this purpose. City Engineer Shivkumar Vanjari informed us that 4000 potholes have been fixed so far.

Work is underway at Nashik-Pune Road, Rane dairy area, New Nashik, Ambad, Savarkar Nagar Opposite Madhur Sweets, Papaya Circle to Pimpalgaon Bahula, Trimbak Road, Bagul driving school to Ashok Nagar Police Chowki, Main Road, Tavali Phata, Indraprastha Colony, Peth Road, Dream City Chowk, Nashik East division, Dive bungalow, Takli Road, Road in front of Ashoka Hospital, Dutt Chowk, New Nashik, Sonje Marg etc.