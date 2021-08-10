Priority to fulfil needs of police force: CM Thackeray

NASHIK: Stating that the state government will meet the needs of Maharashtra Police Academy keeping in view the challenges of the new era, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said, through the Maharashtra Police Academy (MPA), officers are developed to protect the citizens of the state. The government will extend full cooperation to meet the essential needs of the police and the academy while better training the officers in view of the emerging challenges of the new era. He was speaking at the inauguration of various projects at Maharashtra Police Academy here.

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection and District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Home Minister Dilip Valse-Patil, Environment and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, MP Hemant Godse, Director of the Academy Ashwathi Dorje were present. Chief Minister Thackeray said, Police officers need training in new technologies in changing times. Maintaining mental health while training is also important. In view of this, excellent facilities have been created in the scenic area of the police academy.

Officers who pass out after training in such an environment are going to protect every citizen in the state, said CM Thackeray and further added that he would come here again to get information about the facilities and training here to meet the needs of the police force. He said, It is a team spirit to think about how my state will move forward. The Maharashtra police force has maintained such a sense of team spirit and has established a reputation in the country.

Our police also have the potential to win gold medals nationally and internationally in sports. It is the duty of the government to give direction to their stubbornness and to cooperate. The expectations of the police regarding the creation of new facilities required for the success of sports competitions will be met. The Chief Minister congratulated the officials of the academy saying that he was overwhelmed by the disciplined combination and the work done.

Guardian Minister Bhujbal said, The institute is located in a very beautiful area and good facilities have been created here. It should be capitalised by trainee officers. The government has given priority to facilities for the police. The police force has a team spirit. Sports make this team spirit stronger. The Olympics also underscored the importance of team spirit. In that sense, sports facilities will be put to good use. In a democracy, it is important to have a competent police force that upholds the rule of law.

The newly created facilities will be useful for creating such competent officers. It will also be useful for trainees from other departments along with the police. Home Minister Valse-Patil said, The inaugural event of the sports facilities is important against the backdrop of success in the Olympics. These facilities will be used to produce Olympic level athletes. With the availability of an international standard firing range, it will be used at the national level.

The ‘Nisarg’ project is also important from an environmental point of view. The academy also provides training in management and relationships with citizens. Equally important is the psychology and communication training of criminals. Tourism Minister Thackeray said, The academy has done a proud job by completing all the projects on time. The foundation has been laid to create a new history through better sports facilities. These facilities will inspire every officer in the coming batch to do a better job, he said.

Key features of projects