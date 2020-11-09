Prioritise future needs of players: Bhujbal

District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that District Sports complex should be set up keeping in view the needs of the future players. He has also instructed the Superintendent Engineer of Public Works Department and District Sports Officer to prepare a new plan of an all-inclusive sports complex in the next 15 days.

"Many players from Nashik district have made their presence felt on international arena of sports. The experiences of such players will be inspiring for future players to come. With this in view, the district sports complex should be set up keeping in view the needs of the future players, he said.

The minister was speaking at the meeting of the District Sports Complex Committee held in the central hall of the District Collectorate on Monday.

Zilla Parishad President Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Chief Executive Officer Lina Bansod, Deputy Director of Sports Chandrakant Kamble, Superintendent of Public Works S N Rajbhoj, Executive Engineer Siddharth Tambe and District Sports Officer Ravindra Naik were present.

Speaking further, Guardian Minister Bhujbal said that ...

As per the sports policy of the government, space has been made available for the sports complex on contract basis in the district. The sports complex should be designed with the guidance of experts in the field of architecture and sports, keeping in view the needs of the players.

In addition to providing facilities to the players for various sports in this sports complex, the focus should also be on enhancing the capacity of the spectator gallery which is convenient for the spectators.

While constructing the stadium, cafeteria, administrative building, basic needs of the players should be prioritized with the funds available at present, and work should be started by preparing a plan accordingly, said the Guardian Minister.