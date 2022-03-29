Prior permission must for public events: CP Pandey

NASHIK: Ahead of the fast-approaching Gudi Padwa festival on Saturday, Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey yesterday made it clear that prior permission is a must before organising any public event. He said this while addressing a press conference.

“Every event that takes place in the city needs permission. For this, you have to apply as per the rule. If you need permission, you need to seek prior approval,” said CP Pandey explaining the prior permission for the Marathi New Year’s celebration on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, which falls on April 2.

“Members of the New Year welcome committee should approach me to get permission. I will not withdraw my order until I am transferred. Maybe you will understand its importance after my transfer. The New Year welcome committee puts pressure. How can I tolerate offensive talk about the police when I am being pressured through the medium of the media? If there is any objection against my decision, go to court. If the court orders the review, I will revoke my order,” explained CP Pandey in a press conference. The committee has planned to hold a five-day event. I have called them for discussion, but they have publicised their demands through media, he quipped.