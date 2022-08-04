Price onion crop at Rs 3000 per quintal or face agitation

In the last three months, farmers didn’t receive a satisfactory price for summer onions and thus, are dissatisfied with the low prices. Farmers spend on children’s education, agriculture, electricity bills, hospital expenses, fuel prices, and others. Many times, the crop gets wasted due to adverse weather conditions like heavy rains, floods or water scarcity. Even in such a dire situation, farmers cultivated summer onion and with the Rabi season nearing, the summer onion prices are falling all the more. The farmers are not even recovering the production costs, let alone generating profits. Therefore, the government should announce a grant of Rs 2,000 per quintal for farmers and a fixed price of Rs 3,000 per quintal for future sales.

Sugarcane crop payment before Diwali?

In the last three to four years, farmers transported their sugarcane crops to K.G.S. Sugar Factory. However, they still haven’t received their payment. The association’s office met the factory administrator and enquired about the sugarcane bill. KGS Sugar Factory’s administrator Pankaj Joshi assured the office bearers of depositing money in the farmers’ bank accounts before Diwali.