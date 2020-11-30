Prez, VP urge people to emulate Guru Nanak's teachings

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu have on the birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Nanak Dev urged the people to resolve to emulate his teachings.</p>.<p>In a message on the occasion, the President extending greetings to all fellow citizens, especially Sikh brothers and sisters</p><p>in India and abroad, said Guru Nanak Dev Ji showed people the path of unity, harmony, fraternity, comity and service, and gave an economic philosophy to realise a lifestyle based on hard work, honesty and self-respect. His life and teachings are inspiration for all human-beings.</p><p>Naidu, while extending his greetings, said Guru Nanak DevJi, the founder of Sikhism, has remained an icon of truth, compassion</p><p>and righteousness through his noble life. "His teachings have universal appeal and would forever inspire us to follow the path of compassion and humility and to show respect for all humankind, irrespective of caste, creed or religion," the message said.</p>