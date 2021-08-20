Prevent vector borne diseases in rural parts: Darade

NASHIK: While dengue and chikungunya are prevalent in various parts of the city, the epidemic has also spread to rural areas of the district. Chikungunya and dengue patients are increasing in Nashik, Dindori and Peth talukas. In July, 82 cases of chikungunya and 54 cases of dengue were detected.

Meanwhile, Zilla Parishad Health Chairperson Surekha Darade suggested that patients should be treated immediately to prevent the spread of the disease in rural areas. In the meeting of the health committee, chairperson Darade took a detailed review of Corona, dengue and chikungunya.

Dengue and chikungunya are on the rise in rural areas as well as urban areas. The number of patients is large mainly in Nashik taluka areas besides Dindori, Peth and Sinnar talukas. “Patients with dengue-like disease are detected in Nandgaon taluka. The health system hould be ready for this,” said Darade.

A total of 131 cases of chikungunya have been reported between January and July. In the month of July alone, 82 of these patients were found. So far 73 cases of dengue have been detected and of these 54 cases were reported in July.

The number of patients has increased in the last 15 days, the health department said. The crisis in Corona has also not averted. Committee members Yashwant Dhikale, Yashwant Gawli, Sarika Nehre, Haridas Lohkare and District Health Officer Dr Kapil Aher were present at the meeting.

"Increase vaccination In Sinnar and Niphad talukas, the number of COVID-19 victims is stable. In rural areas, 26 per cent have taken the first jab and 7 per cent have taken the second dose. As the rate of vaccination in rural areas is lower than in urban areas, emphasis should be laid on increasing vaccination." - Surekha Darade Chairperson, Education and Health