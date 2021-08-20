Press union hails Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia to victims

General secretary Jagdish Godse, treasurer Uttam Rakibe, Ashok Pekhale, working president Dnyaneshwar Jundre, vice president Rajesh Takekar, Kartik Dange, Jairam Kothule, were present. The charge was handed over to the new executive by announcing the office bearers and members of the new executive board elected for the term from 2021 to 2024 after the triennial election of the ISP Mazdoor Sangh.

Tributes were paid to the members who died due to the pandemic. In his introductory remarks, Jagdish Godse reviewed his three-year tenure. Bhosale said it was a matter of great pride that the union paid all the medical expenses to the workers and their families who were treated at the hospital during the Covid period.

While the labour movement is going through difficult times, it is definitely a big task for the management to protect the interests of the workers in such a manner. Yogesh Kulwade, Prakash Jagtap, Balasaheb Pandav, Nitin Aher, Jitendra Date, Bhimrao Salve, Nandu Kadam tabled various topics in the meeting.