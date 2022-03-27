President’s Police Medal to PSI Gosavi

Governor Koshyari presented President’s Police Medal for Gallantry, Distinguished and Meritorious Service Medals to 97 police officers and staff of the state at Raj Bhavan yesterday for their outstanding and dedicated service in the police force.

Vishnu Gosavi is currently working in the anti-terrorism cell at Nashik Gramin and has been in the police service since 1988. He has performed his duty at various places like Police Headquarters Nashik, Local Crime Branch Nashik, Azad Nagar Police Station at Malegaon, etc.

After receiving the President’s Police Medal, he was felicitated at Gosavi Wada in Bhagur by Bara Balutedar Athrapagad Jati Samaj Sanstha and Swarajya Social Group, with a shawl and a bouquet. State Vice President Kailas Bhor, Amol Bhagwat of Swarajya Social Group, Bharat Chavan, Subhash Thube, Chandrakant Kale, Ganesh Wagh, and Gautam Gosavi were present at the occasion.