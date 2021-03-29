Presence of leopard in Adgaon area

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: For the past few days, leopards have been spotted roaming freely in the area of the Alandi canal near Shinde Vasti in Adgaon Shivar. This has created an atmosphere of fear among the citizens living in the area. The villagers have demanded that the forest department should set up a cage to trap the leopard. Like last year, leopards are getting spotted roaming in the canal area this year as well. </p>.<p>As the summer heat intensifies, it is being speculated that leopards may be roaming the canal area in search of food and water. There is a demand for capturing leopards in these areas. As there are more farmlands in the Adgaon area, there is room for leopards to hide. In the last few days, the farmers living in the farm area have seen leopards, and the farmers are holding their lives in hand while working in their fields. </p><p>Meanwhile, the forest department has appealed to farmers to take precautions. The forest department said in a visit to the spot that farmworkers should not go alone to do farm work in the area and should not leave their children in the open at night or sit for defecation in open.</p>