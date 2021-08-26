Prepare rough draft to hold ward-wise polls: SEC

NASHIK: The State Election Commission (SEC) has directed ten Municipal Corporations including Nashik and Malegaon who term is expiring in 2022 to prepare a rough draft to hold municipal elections through one-member ward structure as per 2011 census. The directions have been given to all the ten Municipal Commissioners yesterday evening. Considering the tenure of the Municipal Corporations expiring in the year 2022, it is necessary to start the process to prepare a rough draft for ward formation to make it easier to finalize the new ward structure on time.

Therefore, a letter has been sent to the Municipal Commissioners of all the ten Municipal Corporations in this regard. So each ward will have one member and the latest census figures released by the Census Office for the formation of wards, i.e. the census of the year 2011 should be taken into consideration, SEC stated.

Meanwhile a senior official of SEC has said that the order of delimitation of boundaries is passed six months ahead of the elections. “Various political parties have submitted their suggestion to us, we will seek their opinion once the final draft is ready,” the official said.