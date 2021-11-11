Preparations in full swing for literary meet

NASHIK: The 94th All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan is getting a very enthusiastic and promising response. Registration has also gained momentum. Publishers and booksellers, as well as representatives from different parts of Maharashtra, have started asking for registration. Various committees have also been formed for the literary convention and are engaged in planning their work.

The exhibition of books is a big attraction at the convention. Some publishers and booksellers had withdrawn their registration after the sammelan was postponed. However, 54 book stall holders maintained their registration.

Others had also started inquiries as soon as the convention dates were announced and a total of 105 stalls have been booked so far in the last 3 days after Diwali.

Booksellers from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Washim, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Pusad, Jalgaon, Nanded, Parbhani, and Yavatmal have given good responses. Prakashan Katta will be an important center of attraction in this literary meet. In it, 50 volumes of Maharaja Sayajirao Gaikwad’s biography will be published, for which Rajmata Shubhanginiraje Gaikwad, Baroda will be present.

Also, State Minister of Higher Secondary and Technical Education Uday Samant will be present at this time. Publishers and authors who wish to publish their new book during the convention should contact the convention office immediately.

The registration of delegates for the sammelan has also started again, and in the last few days, literary lovers from Marathwada, Mumbai, and North Maharashtra have started enrolment.

Advertisers, donors, and well-wishers have been active in the overall success of the sammelan. The sammelan office has started in the Talim Hall on the first floor of Kalidas Kalamandir and will continue throughout the day from 10 am onwards. Citizens should take note of this and actively cooperate for the success of the convention, appealed convenor Subhash Patil.