Preparations in full swing

DEOLALI CAMP: Ahead of Champa Shashthi, preparations are in full swing for the famous Khanderao Maharaj Yatra at temple hill and other Khandoba temples in Deolali.

The work of painting of the idols of Khanderao Maharaj, Mhalsa Banai, and the sanctum sanctorum has reached its final stage, and for the last many years, the work of colour work is being done by painter Uttam Patil.

Yatra festival with Ghatsthapana will be held at Khanderao temple in temple hill on December 9. This turmeric (Bhandara) is offered to Khanderao Maharaj in the evening on the day of pilgrimage.

On the morning of the Yatra, after the anointing by the trustees, a palanquin procession will be taken out from the residence of trustee Amle from Bhagur. After that, Maha-Arti will be performed and Mahaprasad will be distributed on the temple premises.

Last year, the festival was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, the temple trustees have sought permission from the military establishment, cantonment board, and police for the yatra. “We have not received permission as yet,” informed trustee Amle. On the day of Yatra, a palanquin and horse procession is taken out in the afternoon in the Deolali Camp area.