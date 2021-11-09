Pregnant monkey gets a new life

NASHIK: A pregnant monkey was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Pelgewadi of Trimbakeshwar tehsil. The female pregnant monkey was critically injured in the attack. The dog bites caused deep cuts on her body. The Nashik West Forest Department staff, Honorary Wildlife Warden Vaibhav Bhogale, Eco-Eco’s wildlife lover Abhijeet Mahale and others saved the female pregnant monkey and gave her a new life.

While conducting an awareness program during the wildlife week, the forest department got a call from the Pelgewadi about an injured monkey. The team reached the spot and admitted her to the veterinary hospital on Ashoka Stambh. There, the veterinary officer Dr. Sachin Vende treated her immediately. Her X-rays, sonography, and other tests were conducted to diagnose her deep wounds.

The month-long care has proved fruitful as she is now totally recovered and is healthy enough to be on her own. The monkey, who was on the verge of death, was rescued in time. After taking care of her for more than a month a week by the Forest Department office, deputy veterinary officer, and a wildlife enthusiast, they have expressed satisfaction.

The monkey was seriously injured. The question was whether the monkeys would survive if the dogs broke her limbs and gave her deep wounds on different parts of the body. Luckily, she survived the attack making Wildlife Week meaningful in a real sense.