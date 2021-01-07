<p><strong>NASHIK:</strong> In view of the outbreak of bird flu in Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Rajasthan, the animal husbandry department has started to take precautionary measures in Nashik district. There is a special focus on the migratory birds and pets in the district. A survey is being undertaken in the taluka, informed District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Vishnu Garje. </p>.<p>Hundreds of birds died due to bird flu in Rajasthan, Himachal, Haryana, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh. Bird culling has begun in these states. The animal husbandry department has already started taking steps to stop the spread of bird flu in the district. The animal husbandry officials have been instructed to give information in case there are symptoms of bird flu in chicken and migrating birds. </p><p>They should contact the disease detection agency immediately. They also have been asked to collect samples and send them to the laboratory. They have been ordered to form a district level vigilance squad in view of planning and safety. The animal husbandry officials in those places where migrated birds are coming have been instructed to survey the villages there. Dr Garge informed that presently, there is no outbreak of bird flu in the district.</p>.<div><blockquote>If farmers and poultry owners find the bird flu symptoms, they should contact veterinary hospital. Animal husbandry department employees should undertake a special survey in weekly market. Poultry owners should stop transporting birds from the suspected areas. They should spray sodium carbonate in poultry farms, cattle sheds, and drainage of the villages. Conduct survey in those places where migrated birds visit. A survey is being conducted in the entire taluka in view of outbreak of bird flu. </blockquote><span class="attribution">- Dr Vishnu Garje, District Animal Husbandry Officer, ZP</span></div>