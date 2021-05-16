Pre-monsoon cleanliness drive at Godaghat

Nashik : After raising the voice bt Godavari lovers, environmentslists, the civic administration has waken up late and now a cleanup drive at Godavari river basin has been undertaken expeditiously.

After removing the silt from Gandhi talav, the work of removing the silt from Godapatra has been started. Goda beautification work has been undertaken by the Municipal Corporation under Smart City.

Under this, the work of removing silt from the river basin beyond Ahilyabai Holkar bridge has been going on for the last three months. Therefore, the release of water from the dam has been stopped.

As a result, parts of Goda basin dried up. There is a lot of dirt and garbage at this place. Due to the silt, weeds had grown in this place making surface of the water polluted green.

Godapremi had expressed strong displeasure over this. Taking note of this, the Municipal Corporation undertook a Goda cleaning campaign. The cleaning campaign started from Gandhi talav.

The mud, grass and sand were removed. After that Ramkund to Khandoba Maharaj Patangan, cleaning campaign is being implemented extensively. The river basin needs to be cleaned before the onset of monsoon.

After four months of rains and discharge from the dam, the river has water for six months. At present, the water released from the dam has been blocked due to shortage of water. Currently, the work of Smart City is underway at Godaghat, Ramkund, and Ahilya Devi Holkar bridge in Panchavati.

‘Smart’ hurdle

Underground cable ducting, water pipelines are being laid in various areas under the name of Smart City. Big pits have been dug. This has led to diversion of traffic at various places. This is causing congestion to vehicular traffic. At the same time, the locals have to bear the brunt of this.