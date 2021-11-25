Pre-exam training for tribal candidates

NASHIK: Pre-competitive exam training will be imparted to tribal candidates for pre-preparation for competitive examinations through Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Information and Guidance Center, Kalwan.

Candidates for this training will be selected based on an interview on November 26, 2021, at 9.30 am at Kalwan. In that connection, the interested candidates should be present at the interview, appealed to Skill Development, Employment, and Entrepreneurship Guidance Officer S B Jadhav through government notification.

Candidates who have availed of the training earlier should not re-apply for the training. Under this training, guidance will be given to prepare for the examinations to be conducted for class 3 and class 4 positions such as peon, clerk, gram sevak, talathi, and other posts, it said.

The pre-exam training will be for a period of the next three and a half months from December 1, 2021. To participate in this training, the age limit of the candidates is 18 to 38 years, and the educational qualification is at least 12th pass. During this training period, candidates will be given a stipend of Rs.1000.