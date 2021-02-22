Pre-condition to cover the 200-km distance

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Under the e-way bill issued by the GST department, a pre-condition to complete up to 200-km distance in 24 hours is becoming hectic for freight carriers. If the truck is loaded with goods leaves for the journey, it will mandatorily have to cover a distance of 200 km in 24 hours. Otherwise, the e-way bill of the GST department drawn for the goods in that vehicle will be cancelled and he will have to pay a hefty penalty. The GST Act has the concept of an ‘e-way bill’ for freighters. </p>.<p>Under this, if a goods truck or a tempo leaves from a place with luggage, the type of vehicle, how much luggage, where to take it, has to be recorded online. Based on this, an e-way bill is issued by the GST department. The driver has to travel with this bill. </p><p>These vehicles can be stopped anywhere on the road by the officials of the intelligence department of the GST department. It is mandatory to show the e-way bill at that time, but this change is turning into a headache for millions of transporters. Earlier, if a vehicle left a place, it was allowed to cover a distance of 100 km in the next 24 hours with an e-way bill. </p><p>Now this distance has been increased to 200 km. Many trucks, tempos do not have access to most places during the day. Where there is a blockade, where there is a traffic jam, it is very difficult for the vehicle to reach the desired destination up to 200 km in 24 hours. If the vehicle does not reach there within 24 hours, the e-way bill is cancelled and the freight carrier is obliged to pay a hefty fine.</p>