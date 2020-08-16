Pranab Mukherjee being closely monitored : Army R&R Hospital

NEW DELHI :

Army Research and Referral Hospital on Sunday said there is no change in the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee and is being closely monitored by a team of specialists.

The former president was admitted on August 10 and operated on for a clot in the brain.

The 84-year-old former president was also detected Covid-19 positive.

“There is no change in the condition of Hon’ble Pranab Mukherjee. His vital and clinical parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator support.

The health condition of the former president who also has multiple old co-morbidities is being closely monitored by a team of specialists," the medical bulletin from the hospital on Sunday said.

His son and Congress leader Abhijit Mukherjee this morning in a tweet said that his father is “much better and stable” and he is “responding to the treatment.”

Asserting that his father “will be back among us soon,” Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet, “Yesterday, I had visited my father in the hospital. With God's grace and all your good wishes, he is much better and stable than the preceding days! All his vital parameters are stable and he is responding to treatment! We firmly believe that He will be back among us soon. Thank You.”

A veteran politician, Mukherjee served as president between 2012 and 2017.

Prior to that, he served in government under three different prime ministers and managed diverse portfolios — finance, external affairs and defence besides shouldering other responsibilities like heading multiple Group of Ministers arrangements that examined critical issues and prescribed policy options.