Power supply restores after 72 hours

NASHIK: As many as 18 households in Nashik were affected by the electricity employees’ strike. Even after 72 hours, the houses remained in dark. Finally, a temporary cable connection from the adjacent DP could restore the power supply temporarily after the news flashed in the digital edition of Deshdoot.

For more information, Sai Pooja Row House is a 12-row house colony in New Nashik. Due to the burning of the cable at midnight on Friday (March 25), the colony was plunged into darkness.

After receiving the complaint, the employees of the power distribution company came in the afternoon on Saturday but they could not restore the power supply due to the non-availability of a cable.

In the meantime, After the news was published on Deshdoot’s digital platform, Chief Engineer of MSEDCL Deepak Kumtekar and Superintendent Engineer Dnyaneshwar Padalkar took cognizance of the situation and instructed Executive Engineer Maniklal Tapase to immediately restore the power supply in the affected areas.

After this, Tapase himself had reached the spot. The power employees then temporarily laid the cable from the neighbouring DP and restored electricity. After three days of darkness, when the electricity was restored, everyone breathed a sigh of relief and thanked Deshdoot for raising the issue on time. It is understood that the main cable would be replaced in the next few days.