Power supply restored after 50 years

DEOLALI CAMP: The villagers of Vaishnav Pada (Vaishnav Nagar) in Devargaon village of Chandwad taluka, belonging to the Deolali Assembly Constituency limits, spent almost 50 years without power supply. Due to the efforts of MLA Saroj Ahire, MSEDCL restored power supply to their area after 50 years, and villagers felt elated and overwhelmed by the restoration. They thanked Ahire for working for their comfort and lighting up their area.

The villagers inhabited the area 50 years ago. However, as their pada didn’t have an electricity supply connection, the villagers used to face several problems and inconveniences while commencing various tasks. Various officials ignored their plight over time. However, Ahire took cognizance of their situation and directed MSEDCL to restore the power supply in Vaishnav Nagar. Apart from restoring the power supply, Ahire also inaugurated various development works in presence of various dignitaries.

NCP district working president Vishnupant Mhasdhune, taluka working president Nivruti Kapase, former deputy chairman of Panchayat Samiti Dhavalu Phasale, Kailas Bendkule, Sarpanch Kashinath Monde, Dinkar Monde, Avinash Kasbe, and others were present at the occasion.