Power cuts looming as farmers’ struggle continues

NASHIK: Many villages in the western part of Dindori taluka are included in the Karanjavan division of MSEDCL. In this area, the MSEDCL has cut off the power supply of the agricultural pumps of many farmers from the transformers due to the pending electricity bill. Currently, pruning of vineyards has started at all the places. After pruning, the orchards need agricultural pumps to provide a variety of soluble fertilizers. Farmers have become helpless as the electricity company has grabbed this ‘opportunity’ to cut off power supply of agricultural pumps.

It is being alleged by farmers that MSEDCL is forcing them to pay Rs 10,000 for agricultural pumps in an adverse situation when the peasant has been suffering huge losses in grapes for the last two seasons due to the pandemic. MSEDCL has been obstructing the farmers for the last two years. Although the agricultural pumps in the area are closed during the rainy season, MSEDCL continues to charge bills year after year, they alleged.

The agricultural pump holders in the area said that MSEDCL has been charging bill of the five HP pumps even though they have installed three HP power pumps. In the current situation, there is no better way for the peasant to earn good money. Many farmers are willing to pay partial amount of the pending bill for sugarcane, grapes and tomatoes.

The tomato season is expected to start in a month and some farmers are dependent on the soybean crop. Therefore, MSEDCL should recover dues only after start of the season of tomato, soybean, sugarcane and grape, such a demand has been made by farmers.