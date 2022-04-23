Power crisis due to mismanagement: Darekar

NASHIK: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Praveen Darekar on Friday lambasted Maharashtra government over load shedding, saying it was the failure of the government in planning power requirement of the state. He held mismanagement of the MVA led state government accountable for the current power crisis.

The crisis of load shedding has intensified in the state. The BJP has now decided to take an aggressive stance against the increased security deposit too. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Praveen Darekar warned that BJP will soon launch agitation against MSEDCL and the government.

While Darekar was on a tour of Nashik, he interacted with media persons at BJP’s Vasant Smriti office yesterday. MLAs Rahul Aher, Rahul Dhikale, Seema Hiray, Devyani Farande, party city president Girish Palve, Jagan Patil, Pawan Bhagurkar and other office bearers were present on the occasion.

Darekar further said, the demand for electricity was 20,000 MW last year but now it is 28,000 MW. While there is a need for such planning, there is a crisis of load shedding due to the negligence of the state government. In addition, the burden of increased security deposit has also been imposed on the customer.

Will the problems of the state be solved by reciting Hanuman Chalisa at this time? When asked by journalists, he said, It cannot be said that reciting Hanuman Chalisa will solve the problem. Although this is true, reciting it for Dharma and Hindutva is not wrong.

“If the atmosphere is heated on this issue, then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should also calm down the atmosphere by reciting Hanuman Chalisa. This initiative should be supported, MNS president Raj Thackeray also has the right to express his opinion and it is wrong to deny permission to the meeting,” he said.

It is the responsibility of the government to maintain law and order. Speaking about Sanjay Raut, he said that Raut should introspect. Darekar also criticised alleged spendthriftiness of the state ministers over medical bills ranging from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 34 lakh.