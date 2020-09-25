Potholes reappeared again

<p><strong>NASHIK : </strong></p><p>The potholes on roads in Nashik Road area have reappeared due to incessant rainfall for the last few days. It is difficult for drivers to drive their vehicles due to this. They are facing inconvenience while driving the vehicles.</p>.<p>Roads in Jail Road, Jai Bhavani Road, Dutt Mandir Road, roads in Sinnar Phata area, Samangaon Road, Sinnar Phata-Chehdi Road and roads in Deolaligaon and Vihitgaon area are in bad state.</p><p>In the meantime, the potholes on the roads were filled up last week, but potholes have reappeared after rainfall.</p>