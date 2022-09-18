Potholes reappear on city roads

NASHIK: About 15,000 potholes on the roads in the city area were filled by the Nashik Municipal Corporation before the Ganeshotsav festival. However, due to the heavy rains that lashed the district once again over the last four-five days, several big and small potholes have reappeared on city roads. Due to the rains, the corporation’s efforts got washed away. The citizens have demanded that the corporation should once again take up the campaign to fill the potholes. Meanwhile, due to the rains, potholes have appeared on almost all the roads in the city.

The roads of Nashik city witness several potholes every monsoon. However, this year, the number of potholes has increased due to continuous rain. Due to the administrative rule in the municipal corporation, the contractors are constantly filling up the potholes. About 45 roads in the city have been constructed by contractors. After the road’s construction, the respective contractor is responsible for its maintenance for three years.

As these 45 roads are in the same maintenance period, the corporation has directed the contractors to fill up the potholes. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar is constantly following up with the potholes filling work. Also, City Engineer Shivkumar Vanjari is inspecting the work quality regularly. These potholes not only damage the vehicles, but can also lead to several accidents. Therefore, the corporation should fill up the potholes in time and avoid any untoward accidents in future.