Potholes: make trouble to daily commuters

Nashik

In Nashik, potholes affect commutes daily and safety on the roads. Poor road Public transportation is disrupted, accidents occur, and vehicles are damaged, resulting from a lack of maintenance.

There is a need for urgent solutions to reclaim the city's reputation as well as its connectivity.

In order to improve road conditions and take timely action, we need to work together.

There are many potholes and poor roads in Nashik, including Mumbai Naka, CBS, and Nashik Road. The likelihood of potholes appearing every few kilometres is higher in areas with more traffic density, however.

While Nashik can overcome potholes and bad roads, commuters have expressed frustration and disappointment at encountering these potholes. Putting regular maintenance in order of importance, using quality construction materials.