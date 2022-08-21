Potholes filling on a war footing

NASHIK: In all the six divisions of the municipal corporation, potholes are being filled by the construction department. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar has directed authorities to ensure quality work.

The work is going on under the guidance of City Engineer Shivkumar Vanjari and the municipal corporation is trying to clear potholes on the roads before the upcoming Ganeshotsav festival. The NMC has repaired the road at many places in the Satpur division. It includes Ward No. 10 from Papaya Circle to Pimpalgaon

Potholes were filled in the Shivajinagar bus stop road in Ward No. 9 and the road adjacent to Shramiknagar Swami Samarth Kendra.

Potholes on Ward No. 11 MIDC-Ceat road have been filled. The potholes in the Wagh Guruji school premises in the west division have been filled. In the same division potholes on Mahatma Nagar road have been filled with GSB material. At Nashik Road, the silt was removed from the road in front of Currency Note Press on Jail Road. The silt on MG Road has also been removed. Pits are filled with emulsion material in the new Nashik division.