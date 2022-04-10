Potholes a big concern in Old Nashik

NASHIK: The poor condition of roads in the Old Nashik area is creating several problems for motorists and residents every day. The main road from Chowk Mandai to Bagwanpura has many potholes due to partial abandonment of work by NMC, which has resulted in frequent big and small accidents. Senior NMC officials should complete the work at the earliest and provide relief to motorists, demanded social activist Sadiq Syed.

As alleged by Syed, people have made several online complaints regarding poor condition of the road, but the corporation didn’t take any action.As the road from Chowk Mandai to Bagwanpura is a descent, vehicles are moving at high speed, and the whole area is densely populated. Senior citizens, women and children are constantly passing through this road. As this road leads to Amardham Road, traffic is prevalent on this road.

The corporation has partially abandoned the work, and the potholes have turned the road into an accident-prone area. Sheikh has demanded that senior officials of NMC should visit this area immediately, and the workers need to repair the road from Old Nashik to Bagwanpura.