Postmen, Dak Sevak to conduct house visits

NASHIK: Making it more convenient for citizens, especially the senior citizens, to link their mobile number with Aadhaar Card to benefit various government schemes, a special drive to conduct door to door visit has been organised this weekend by Nashik Postal Department in which postman /Dak Sevak will reach citizens at home to update and link Aadhaar with mobile number.

Banking services are available through India Post Payments Bank through which money transfer, direct benefit transfer (DBT), payment, RTGS, as well as if one’s bank account is linked to Aadhaar, he/she can transfer money to any bank through Aadhaar enabled payment system service.

India Post Payments Bank is a people-oriented bank that has provided benefits of the government schemes to every person during the lockdown period through postmen. Due to this facility, citizens will be able to update their Aadhaar and mobile number at home. Or if one wants to change the previous mobile number, it can also be changed.

For this, the president/secretary of a housing society can meet his postman for linking all the residents simultaneously during this special campaign. In addition, the heads of other large establishments/offices, etc., can also meet and update Aadhaar-mobile numbers of their employees.

Since Aadhaar has a mobile link, no one else can misuse information, because its updated information comes on the registered mobile only. This will also benefit students to fill up scholarship forms, to avail of grants under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana for farmers, schemes for rickshaw owners, or other schemes that may come up in the future for citizens.

Banking services in post offices

The core banking system will be launched in the postal division in 2022. The system will facilitate internal exchange and financial inclusion for farmers and senior citizens in rural areas of the district, said senior postal superintendent Mohan Ahirrao yesterday.

The system will bring 1.5 lakh post offices in the state under a 100 per cent core banking system. Therefore, in addition to achieving the objective of financial inclusion of customers, it will also be convenient for customers to transact in accounts through net banking, mobile banking, ATM, he added.