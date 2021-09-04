Posthumous lifetime achievement award to Dr Omvedt

NASHIK: Expressing the feeling that it would be a fitting tribute to Dr Gail Omvedt and Jayant Pawar, who had been waging agitation for the underprivileged, migrants and displaced sections of the society, Sarvajanik Vachanalay and other social organizations paid tributes to the duo. A condolence meeting was held at P S Saykhedkar Natyagrih organised by Sarvajanik Vachanalay, Nashik and other social groups.

Tribute was paid to noted academician Dr Gail Omvedt and playwright, journalist Jayant Pawar at the condolence meeting held at the Natyagriha. Jayant Pawar was a playwright and journalist on a different path. His writings in plays for mill workers have been a source of inspiration to many. While paying homage to Pawar, the dignitaries expressed the feeling that his plays were the focal point of social struggle.

By studying Mahatma Phule’s Satyashodhak (truth-seeking) movement, he explored the problems of women’s education, abandonment, farmers and the project affected. Raosaheb Kasbe, Uttam Kamble, BG Wagh, Gangadhar Ahire, Raju Desale, Mahadev Khude, Karunasagar Pagare, Jaiprakash Jategaonkar expressed their condolences. Prof Shankar Borhade anchored the meet.

Raosaheb Kasbe announced the first Com. Govind Pansare Lifetime Achievement Award to great social activist Late Dr Gail Omvedt posthumously. The award comprising Rs 25,000 in cash, a memento and letter of honour will be conferrred posthumously on Dr Omvedt, said Com Raju Desale.