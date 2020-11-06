Postal employees’ strike at the end of this month

<p>NASHIK :</p><p> At the end of this month, the National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE) along with central workers and unions will go on strike on November 26, 2020. Indian Post Payment Bank's additional stress, outsourcing of savings account work including bookings, money orders is threatening the job security of postmen.</p>.<p>In addition, postmen have rallied against wage structure, pensions, and trade union rights. A one-day strike will be staged for this and the postal union has started preparations for it at the national level.</p>.<p>No mental torture!</p>