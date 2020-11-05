Postal employees’ strike at the end of this month

<p>NASHIK : </p><p>At the end of this month, the National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE) along with central workers and unions will go on strike on November 26, 2020. Indian Post Payment Bank's additional stress, outsourcing of savings account work including bookings, money orders is threatening the job security of postmen. In addition, postmen have rallied against wage structure, pensions, and trade union rights. A one-day strike will be staged for this and the postal union has started preparations for it at the national level.</p>.<p>For the last two years, the employees' unions of the Postal Department have been continuously agitating for various demands. </p><p>After the indefinite strike in 2018 and 19 hit the system, some demands were discussed. The agitation was then called off. However, the demands are still pending. Therefore, the organization has called for the agitation again.</p><p> The strike was called between October 15 and 24 last year and an indefinite strike from November 21. The postal union is of the view that the promises made at that time have not been fulfilled. </p><p>Therefore, the union has informed that they will go on strike on November 26 to protest against the Centre's labour policies and to get their important rights.</p>.<p>No mental torture!</p>