Possible supply of NAFED stock in market worries farmers

NASHIK: Onion farmers are worried as the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED) is all set to supply its onion stock to the local markets, thus affecting the onion prices severely.

Farmers are in a dilemma as the crop only receives Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 per quintal in the market committees. With the increase in the supply of onion crops in the market, the prices will fall altogether. They are questioning various public representatives over the failure to provide justice to onion growers.

Under the Onion Price Stabilization Scheme, the central government purchased 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of onions through NAFED. However, the government’s purchases haven’t benefitted the farmers much, and now as the federation will supply its stock to the local markets, farmers will suffer severe losses. Already the farmers’ stored onions have begun to rot due to continuous rains, thus smashing their last hope of generating profits.

A new conflict has emerged and added to the woes of the farmers. Four months ago, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power, the Ryot Kranti Sangathan organised an onion conference in the district in collaboration with the BJP.

Farmers alleged BJP even tried shifting the agitation’s radar from NAFED and Central Government to Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Former minister Sadabhau Khot had warned that the MVA government should provide a subsidy of Rs 5 per kg to the onion producers or else they will storm the ministry with onions. He was accompanied by the then Leader of Opposition Praveen Darekar and MLA Gopichand Padalkar, who provided the proof of grant sanctioned during the Fadnavis government. Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse was accused of receiving bribes from fertilizer companies due to the increasing prices of fertilizers. Even BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was also present at the conference accusing the MVA government. However, as the Shinde-BJP government took over the reins of Maharashtra, former BJP leaders that accused the former government went mum over the onion subsidy issue.

Summer onions usually last in the market till Diwali. Till the time red onions arrive in the market, onion crop witnesses a price rise due to lack of supply. Central government purchases onions through NAFED to keep the onion prices stable. However, the purchase target through the federation was increased from 50,000 metric tonnes to 2.5 lakh metric tonnes. Also, they purchased onions at the market rate without paying the extra price.

Farmers fear the supply of NAFED stock in local markets as already; they aren’t able to recover the crop’s production cost. With increased supply, farmers’ losses margin will increase massively.