Possibility of recruitment in NMC increases

Nashik

There has been no recruitment in the Nashik Municipal Corporation for the last 24 years, on the other hand, municipal officers and employees are retiring every month. On the one hand, Nashik city is developing rapidly, on the other hand, due to a lack of manpower in the municipal corporation, the municipal staff is facing additional work pressure. Therefore, a special general body meeting was also held to discuss recruitment of employees. But now, due to the new order of the government, there are signs that the way for recruitment in the municipal corporation will be cleared.

In the year of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, the state government removed the restriction on recruitment, thus the way has been cleared for the recruitment of vacant posts in Nashik Municipal Corporation. A total of 7717 posts have been sanctioned in the NMC, out of which 4679 employees are actually working.

But the 3038 posts are still vacant. The government order has cleared the way to fill up 80 per cent of the posts in the direct service quota. As this recruitment process will be implemented soon, the hopes of the aspirants have been revived.

Despite sending proposals to the government from time to time, the demand was rejected due to high establishment costs. On the other hand, due to the retiring officers and employees every year, there is a huge shortage of manpower in the municipal corporation.

There is additional work stress on the available manpower. However, due to the administrative rule in the municipal corporation for the past seven months, the establishment cost has been reduced to 35 per cent. Therefore, from the previous months, the recruitment process in the municipal corporation has gained momentum.

Doctors, engineers and firemen were to be recruited on a priority basis. However, now the government itself has removed the restriction on recruitment. In those offices where the revised scheme has been finalised, 100 per cent filling of the direct service quota vacancies has been allowed. So, approval has been given to fill up 80 per cent of direct service vacancies in Group A, B and C in the departments whose revised structure has not yet been finalised.