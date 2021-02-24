Deshdoot Times

Possibility of changes in 10th exam centres

One student, one bench likely a criteria
Possibility of changes in 10th exam centres
Representational Image
Jitendra Sapkale
Nashik
Board Exams
Class X
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login
AD

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com