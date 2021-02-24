Possibility of changes in 10th exam centres

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: It is likely that only 25 students will sit in a class during the exams taking into account the health of the students in the background of Corona. Due to Corona, first written and then practical examination will be conducted this year. If students in both classes have papers on the same day, separate arrangements will be made so that two students do not sit on the same bench. </p>.<p>The Board has announced the schedule of Class 10th and 12th examinations. Also, the number of examination centers is likely to increase and the board may soon inform the students about this. Outbreaks appear to be increasing in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Thane, Amravati, Akola and some other districts. Prior to that, classes 9th and 11th have been started in the state from November 23. </p><p>The Department of School Education has instructed schools to prioritize the health of students in the wake of the possibility of a second wave of corona On the other hand, the fear of Corona in the minds of students is still not completely gone. Also, despite cutting the syllabus by 25 per cent, not even 40 per cent of the syllabus has been taught yet. Against this background, objections and suggestions were invited on the schedule announced by the board. </p><p>However, it is unclear whether the schedule will change. As the 10th-12th exams will be held at the same time, the possibility of a crowd of students cannot be ruled out. Therefore, the number of 20, 25, 30 benches in each school has been requested by the board. </p>