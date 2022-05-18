Poor response to NMC’s scrap vehicle auction

NASHIK: Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is not getting the expected response even after auctioning off the scarp vehicles several times. As a result, scrap vehicles worth lakhs of rupees laying idle with the municipal corporation.

Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Pawar has paid special attention to why no response has been received for the auction and has ordered the authorities to inquire into the matter. The report of the officers will be submitted to the Commissioner soon.

Earlier this year, about 27 different types of vehicles that were scrapped by the municipal corporation were processed for auction, but only four out of 27 vehicles were auctioned due to poor response.

The NMC had received an income of Rs 3 lakh from this, but the re-auction process was to be held for the remaining vehicles. The auction is conducted by the Electrical and Mechanical Department (workshop branch) of Nashik Municipal Corporation.

The auction was held at the workshops of Malegaon Stand, Panchavati, Nashik. This included trucks, jeeps, JCBs and other vehicles. The NMC had earned Rs. 3 lakhs from one jeep and Rs. 15 lakhs through other three vehicles. Only four of the 27 vehicles were auctioned off, while the municipal administration was preparing to re-auction the vehicles.

Meanwhile, the corporation had conducted auction process only four times and only selected vehicles were auctioned, but still the corporation has to handle scrap vehicles worth lakhs of rupees. As a result, the Municipal Commissioner has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

An inquiry has been launched accordingly. It is understood that the policy will be finalized after submitting the report of the inquiry committee to the Municipal Commissioner.

This could be the reason

Nashik Municipal Corporation sets the minimum price of the scrap vehicles at the time it starts the auction process. The bidders then bid on it in their own way. However, as the bid amount and various taxes are being levied on the bidders, the bidders are reluctant to bid for the municipal vehicles, which may be one of the reasons.