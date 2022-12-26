Pomp & gaiety mark Christmas celebrations

Nashik
After two years of low-key celebrations due to Covid-19 pandemic, Christmas was celebrated with usual pomp and gaiety in the city on Sunday. Large number of people attended midnight mass and Sunday morning special prayers. Special prayers in churches after midnight, carol singing and Secret Santa at workplaces were the highlights of celebrations.
Cake and wine making at home is an integral part of the celebrations for the community. Attired in their best, men, women and children attended the midnight services in specially decorated churches. Christian families cut the cakes as part of the celebrations and greeted each other on the occasion.
Churches across Nashik and Nashik Road were tastefully decorated and illuminated on the occasion. Devotees were seen thronging the churches since Saturday night. Churches in rural areas and neighbouring districts also witnessed special prayers.
The festivities began with midnight mass at many churches in the city, which has a sizable population of Christians. There was an air of festivity as people exchanged Christmas greetings and gifts. Churches organised different cultural programmes for senior citizens, couples, youngsters and children.
Huge congregations were seen at St. Andrew's Church on Sharanpur Road and shrine of Infant Jesus on the Nashik-Pune road.
The priests prayed for peace and highlighted the message of Jesus’ birth.