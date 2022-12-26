Pomp & gaiety mark Christmas celebrations

The festivities began with midnight mass at many churches in the city, which has a sizable population of Christians. There was an air of festivity as people exchanged Christmas greetings and gifts. Churches organised different cultural programmes for senior citizens, couples, youngsters and children.

Huge congregations were seen at St. Andrew's Church on Sharanpur Road and shrine of Infant Jesus on the Nashik-Pune road.

The priests prayed for peace and highlighted the message of Jesus’ birth.