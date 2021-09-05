Pomegranate of Shirwade exported

NASHIK: Even during the pandemic, a father and his two sons from Shirwade Wani succeeded in producing quality produce with proper planning of pomegranate crop along with grapes. By spending Rs 1.50 lakh per acre of pomegranate orchard, the farmer earned Rs 35 lakh from four acres of pomegranate orchard and exported it to Bangladesh and Russia.

Farmer Ramrao Dere and his two sons Ravi and Vishal have set a different example for the progressive farmers as it is evident from the farmers from all over the district who are flocking to see Dere’s export quality pomegranate orchard. Ramrao Dere of Shirwade Wani and his two sons Ravi and Vishal are both highly educated.

Instead of pursuing a job, both siblings opted for ancestral farming and planted pomegranates along with vineyards. But unseasonal rains along with the corona had hit the grape crop hard. However, the Dere brothers consulted the pomegranate expert and invested Rs 1.5 lakh to take export quality produce. They used balance of half organic fertilizer and half chemical based fertilizer. The seedlings survived.

The study prevented the spread of diseases by spraying. They made a bright red quality fruit and sent it to the international markets of Bangladesh and Russia and earned a good income. Dere says, “Corona and the untimely blow to the grape crop caused a major economic crisis. However, with proper planning, quality pomegranates were produced and good prices were fetched. So even though the grape crop was damaged, the pomegranate production could produce a desired result and averted a major loss."