Polytechnic books will be in Marathi language: Minister Patil

Nashik

By the end of December next year, the syllabus books of all the polytechnic courses in the state will be in the Marathi language, announced by Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil here yesterday.

He was speaking at the prize distribution ceremony of the Engineering Talent Search Competition organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati on the occasion of Engineers’ Day.

Ashoka Buildcon president Ashok Kataria, Technical Education director Dr Abhay Wagh, and National President of Laghu Udyog Bharati were the chief guests.

Patil further said that 12 crore people have been given employment by small entrepreneurs in the country. Because of them, the lives of 36 crore people have become more bearable.