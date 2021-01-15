Polling for 566 gram panchayats today

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Polling for 566 gram panchayats in the district will be held on Friday (January 15). All the preparations for polling have been completed by the Election Branch. Polling will be held at 1,952 polling stations, and 12.84 lakh voters will exercise their right to vote. </p>.<p>Adequate police security has been put in place to prevent any untoward incident. Out of 621 gram panchayats, 57 panchayats were elected unopposed. The Election Commission cancelled the Umrane Gram Panchayat election for calling an auction of Rs 2.5 crore for the post of sarpanch. </p><p>Therefore, polling for a total of 566 gram panchayats will be held from 7.30 am to 5 pm today. After the withdrawal of the application, the picture became clear, and the campaign was in full swing. Voting for 4,229 seats of 566 gram panchayats will be held today, and the future of the candidates will get sealed in the ballot box. </p><p>The number of sensitive gram panchayats is 44, and the number of highly sensitive gram panchayats is eight. Meanwhile, adequate police security will be maintained to ensure a smooth voting process.</p>